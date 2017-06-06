Active shooter training held in Niagara Falls

Contributor Photo: Larry Kensinger (Photo: Larry Kensinger)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- With recent terror attacks in Europe getting international attention and the workplace shooting in Orlando, it was good timing for a special training exercise in Western New York Tuesday.

A company called Defensor Incorporated held an exercise at the Niagara Falls Conference and Events Center to teach people to react in case of an active shooter.

This was just a quick one-hour session, but the company provides different levels of training to help businesses stay prepared.

"For the one hour, if it's just a passive thing, it's more about education and understanding how that process works when we're involved in an emergency situation," said David DiTullio, of Defensor, Inc. "But when you start getting into more in-depth training, like our four hour course, you start getting into policies and procedures, and learning about risk mitigation."

