Accident involving NFPD vehicle (Photo: WGRZ)

NIAGARA FALLS, NY-- Niagara Falls Police are investigating an accident involving a police vehicle.

The accident happened at Pine and Portage Road Wednesday morning.

It's unknown how many people were hurt in the accident, but we do know that an officer was taken to the hospital.

Police are still looking into the cause of the accident.

