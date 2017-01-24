Abbagail's Law passed by New York Senate

The New York State Capitol in Albany (Photo: WGRZ file)

TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- A law named after a Western New York girl killed in 2009 passed the New York State Senate Tuesday.

The bill, called Abbagail's Law, is sponsored by Senator Rob Ortt (R,C,I -- North Tonawanda) and it would make it illegal for an impaired licensed driver to ride as a car passenger while supervising a driver with a learner's permit.

The bill is named after 8-year-old Abbagail Buzard of Orleans County, who was killed in a rollover crash in September 2009. Abbagail's 17-year-old cousin was at the wheel, being supervised by Abbagail's father who was intoxicated at the time.

Abby's father was not held responsible for her death.

This is the seventh consecutive time the state Senate has acted on the bill, but it has not yet passed the Assembly.

“Dozens of supervising drivers who are drunk or high on drugs are being let off the hook, because of an egregious loophole in the law," Ortt said in a statement. "Abbagail’s Law will save lives, deter individuals from putting children at risk, and fully hold that licensed individual accountable."

