A special volunteer celebrates a very special day

BUFFALO, NY -- As she has done every Tuesday for the past 30 years, Regina O'Connor arrived at Sisters Hospital this Tuesday and took her place at the front desk.

As a volunteer, Regina answers all kinds of questions from those visiting the north Buffalo hospital.

This Tuesday, however, was a special day for Regina -- March 21, is Regina's 99th birthday.

As Photojournalist Dooley O'Rourke shows us in the video above, all of her friends, and even some strangers, stopped by her desk to wish Regina a very Happy Birthday.

