A Month Before NCAA Tourney, Still No Ride-Sharing

BUFFALO, N.Y. - In exactly one month, the NCAA Tournament will return to Buffalo for the first time since 2014, brining college basketball fans from eight schools to the Key Bank Center and the downtown core.

Those fans, likely accustomed to using ride-sharing apps in their own cities, with have to find alternate transportation options. The New York State Senate has passed legislation to allow companies like Uber and Lyft to expand beyond New York City -- and Gov. Cuomo included a proposal in his executive budget -- but the State Assembly has not yet acted.

So companies like Uber and Lyft remain in limbo, despite growing support from business groups, politicians on both sides of the aisle and some law enforcement leaders. Uber even launched yet another lobbying effort targeting upstate New York, running new commercials with the slogan "Upstate Matters."

Patrick Kaler, the President and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara, said his agency is preparing for March Madness by making the best of the situation.

"We will be working with local taxi companies, NFTA for publuc transit, car rentals, to make sure we're putting out great information for the people coming here," Kaler said.

Of course, taxi companies have railed against the proposed ride-sharing legislation, claiming these ride-sharing companies should have to operate under the same regulations as cabs. Disability advocates have also said they're concerned about the ride-sharing companies' plans to service people with disabilities.

But the lack of Uber and Lyft is still a head-scratcher for some tourists who visit Western New York. Donald Allen Jr., who has worked security at Anchor Bar for three years and meets a new out-of-town visitor every day, said he's constantly hearing complaints about not having ride-sharing.

"It's kind of depressing," Allen said. "They have Uber on their phone as an app, but they can't use it when they're here."

Allen said he understands criticisms from taxi companies-- but he said cabs seem overwhelmed in Western New York right now.

"A lot of people think it would hurt the cab service, but I think it would help them," Allen said. "And maybe drivers, if they got a little more education about Uber, maybe they would feel the relief too. Because they're hustling and bustling back and forth."

