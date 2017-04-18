A little girl, the conductor, and a magic wand

JoAnn Falletta and young Teddy meet after a concert in Ireland.

BUFFALO, NY -- While conducting the Ulster Orchestra in Ireland, the Buffalo Philharmonic orchestra's music director, JoAnn Falletta made a connection with a young autistic girl in the audience.

The little girl named Teddy would conduct from her seat. Ms. Falletta was so taken by the child that she gave her one of her prized batons.

The baton, which was made right here in Western New York by Phil Aguglia, of PaGu Batons, had quite an adventure of its own, but is now safely back in Teddy's hands.

All this has created a friendship that's sure to last a lifetime.

