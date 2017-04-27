Credit: Webster Groved School District (Photo: Credit: Webster Groved School District)

WEBSTER GROVES, MO. - In 1945, Ralph Naslund left his home in St. Louis to fight in World War II. He was drafted at the age of 17, just six months before he was to graduate from high school.

“I accepted what was going to happen and did the best I could,” Naslund said.

After his service, Naslund, now 90, eventually settled in Webster Groves, where he has lived for the past 50 years. He built an electrical business and became active in the community.

“He was a very successful businessman after the came back from the war,” said Dr. Arnold Stricker, a member of the Webster Groves School Board. Stricker formed a friendship with Naslund and learned Naslund had never received his high school diploma.

“I have a Ph.D. in the school of hard knocks and you can't beat that,” Naslund joked.

Monday night, the Webster Groves School District awarded Naslund with an honorary diploma.

“He is someone who persevered through what we might consider that we take for granted, which is a diploma,” Stricker said. “The message is that you can persevere through a lot of life situations and this was a reward for his perseverance.”

Naslund said he is grateful for the diploma, a bit of recognition and the celebration that came with it.

“It's good for me. I didn't get to go to the graduation party,” Naslund said.

