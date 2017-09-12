9-year-old boy killed in bicycle accident identified

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Buffalo Police have released the identity of a 9-year-old boy, who was killed over the weekend while riding his bicycle.

Police say 9-year-old Shamsaw Fadel of Buffalo, was riding his bicycle when he was hit by a minivan on Busti Avenue, near Jersey Street Sunday afternoon.

So far, no charges have been filed against the driver.

The incident remains under investigation.

