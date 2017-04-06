82-year-old dementia patient missing

Grandville Waithe

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - Niagara Falls Police and New York State Police are asking for help locating a missing 82-year-old man.

Grandville Waithe was last seen at TGI Friday's Restaurant on Third Street in Niagara Falls at 7:00 p.m. Thursday. He has dementia, may be in need of medical attention, and could be traveling to Goat Island State Park in Niagara Falls.

If you see him, call 911.

