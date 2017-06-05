A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

Since last year, at least 849 people have gotten permission from the state to double dip on public pensions and their salaries from state or local governments.

Your tax dollars are paying for it.

The Empire Center, an independent think tank based in Albany collected the data for its “See Through New York” database.

If you're a government retiree under 65 getting a full pension and want to go back and work for the state or a local government, you are required to get a waiver if the job pays more than $30,000 a year. The "See Through New York" online database added new information about the hundreds of people who have requested waivers since 2016.

The database includes nearly 71-hundred requests going back several years.

67 requests are from Erie County employees and 15 come from Niagara County employees. Some people are listed more than once because once a request is granted, typically it's good for two years.

And once someone turns 65, they no longer need special permission to collect the paycheck and pension at the same time.

You can search the list by name and agency.



© 2017 WGRZ-TV