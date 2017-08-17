8-year-old struck by a car in Niagara Falls

Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- An 8-year-old was hit by a minivan Thursday, in the 1800 block of Pierce Avenue, Niagara Falls Police say.

Police responded to the crash at about 12:55 p.m.

NFPD says the girl was crossing Pierce Ave and was about halfway across the block, when she was hit by a 2007 Chrysler minivan heading west. A 26-year-old Niagara Falls woman, whose name has not been released, was driving the van.

After being stabilized at the scene, the child was taken to Buffalo Women and Children's Hospital. She suffered head, rib and knee injuries, however police say they do not appear life-threatening.

An investigation into the incident continues, and the driver has not been charged at this time.

