8 pounds of marijuana seized in Dunkirk search warrant

DUNKIRK, NY — A 46-year-old man is facing drug charges following a search warrant.

Authorities executed a search warrant at 3699 E. Main Rd. in Dunkirk on Wednesday. Officers seized more than eight pounds of marijuana (138 ounces), a quantity of concentrated cannabis, electronic scales, vacuum sealer, packaging materials and a large quantity of money.

Hammad Zaidi was charged with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana. Additional charges may be brought against at a later date after the items seized have been analyzed.

He was arraigned before Justice Pulci from the Town of Pomfret and then taken to the Chautauqua County Jail pending further action by the court.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV