77-year-old Runner Goes the Distance

Fran Rowe

SANBORN, N.Y. -- Ask Fran Rowe for advice, and she'll tell you it's never too late in life to learn or try something new.

For her, running was that new challenge, and she decided to give it a shot at age 50. Today, at age 77, Rowe is still going strong, but she admits putting one foot after another wasn't always easy.

"When I first started, I would pick out something 100 yards away, and I would point to it. I would run then walk then gasp for air then I'd start up again," said Rowe.

It was that never give up attitude that eventually turned into a passion for running.

She ran her first marathon at 51. She's done four total (her last was five years ago when she was 72). She has also done 12 half marathons and numerous 5K and 10K races.

"I just feel good. If I don't run, I get antsy, and my husband will just throw me out the door and tell me go run," laughs Rowe.

One of her next races is the Niagara County Community College Alumni 5K. The run/walk raises money for scholarships. Rowe is a 1991 graduate of NCCC, and she says it's great to see old friends, make new running buddies, and support a great cause.

The NCCC Alumni 5K is Friday, May 5, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. It's open to everyone. Click here for more details.

