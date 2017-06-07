73-year-old woman charged with DWI after crash with police

Betty Lewis (Via NYS Police)

WELLSVILLE, NY - State troopers have charged a 73-year-old Wellsville woman with driving while intoxicated after she allegedly crashed into a state police vehicle on April 26.

Betty Lewis was arrested Wednesday after investigation revealed that Lewis' blood-alcohol-content was .21 at the time of the crash.

Lewis is accused of failing to stop for a red light which led to the collision with the police vehicle. Lewis and the driver of the state police vehicle were transported to Jones Memorial Hospital with injuries.

Police say no emergency lights were activated on the patrol vehicle during or before this collision.

Lewis was issued an Appearance Ticket for the Village of Wellsville.

