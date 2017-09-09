Terry Belke/WGRZ

LEWISTON, NY — Western New Yorkers flocked for the 60th Annual Niagara County Peach Festival.

The festival activities for everyone to enjoy, including carnival rides, games, a 5K Run, a parade, live entrainment, a queen competition and of course, peach shortcake.

2 on Your Side's Joshua Robinson stopped by to catch some of the days events and check in with some local royalty. Watch the video above for more.

