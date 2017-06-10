60th Allentown Art Fest

Setup for the 60th annual Allentown Art Festival in Buffalo. WGRZ Photo/Dooley O'Rourke (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Dooley O'Rourke)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- More than 400 art exhibitors are signed up for the Allentown Art Festival's 60th year. It takes place every year in the Allentown Historic Preservation District of Buffalo.

Streets closed for the festival include those in the Elmwood, Allen, Virginia, and Symphony Circle areas, Buffalo Police say. You may need to find alternate routes while the festival is going on.

The festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

