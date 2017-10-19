60-year-old man admits to holding up Elmwood bank

BUFFALO, NY — A 60-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday to holding up the Bank of America at 495 Elmwood Avenue late last month.

Harry Charnock handed the bank teller an envelope demanding money, according to police. He was charged with first-degree robbery, obstruct governmental administration and criminal possession of a weapon.

Charnock could get seven years in prison when he's sentenced next month.

