6 people hurt in Amherst accident

Amherst Police are investigating a mutli-vehicle accident at Eggert Road and Main Street. (Photo: WGRZ)

AMHERST, NY-- Six people, including two children were hurt following a multi-vehicle accident in Amherst Friday morning.

The accident happened around 8am at the intersection of Eggert Road and Main Street.

Amherst Police tell 2 On Your Side's Emily Lampa a driver had a medical emergency and that, in turn, caused a chain reaction accident.

A 13-year-old passenger and a five-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles were taken to Women and Children's Hospital for head and back injuries.

There's no word yet on the injuries of the four other people.

The accident remains under investigation by police. ​ ​Anyone​ ​who witnessed the accident should contact Amherst​ ​Police​ ​Department​ ​at​ 716-​689-1311.

