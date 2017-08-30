5-year-old injured in Buffalo hit and run

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say a young child was injured Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle that then left the scene.
The pedestrian crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Pooley Place, which is off of Grant Street.
The 5-year-old was taken to Women and Children's Hospital with injuries police say are non-life threatening.
The 29-year-old woman who struck the child has not been named. Police say she has been issued a summons for leaving the scene of a vehicle collision involving an injury.
