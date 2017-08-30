WGRZ
Close

5-year-old injured in Buffalo hit and run

WGRZ 8:34 PM. EDT August 30, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say a young child was injured Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle that then left the scene. 

The pedestrian crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Pooley Place, which is off of Grant Street. 

The 5-year-old was taken to Women and Children's Hospital with injuries police say are non-life threatening. 

The 29-year-old woman who struck the child has not been named.  Police say she has been issued a summons for leaving the scene of a vehicle collision involving an injury. 

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories