5-Year-Old gets foot caught in lawn mower

WILSON, NY-A five-year-old girl was injured early Saturday night after getting her foot caught in a lawn mower.

The accident happened around 6 P.M. on West Lake Rd. in the Town of Wilson.

Niagara County Sheriff's Deputies tell 2 On Your Side's Erica Brecher the child's uncle was using the lawnmower for the first time this season. While she was playing, the girl apparently tried to jump up on the lawn mower and her uncle did not notice.

Mercyflight transported the child to Women and Children's Hospital where she's expected to be ok.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV