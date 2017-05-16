5 NY craft brewers invited to compete head-to-head

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Five New York brewers have been invited to compete in the state's first craft beer challenge.



Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced the five breweries that received the most votes in a recent online competition: Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown, Genesee Brewing of Rochester, Prison City Pub and Brewery in Auburn, the Roscoe NY Beer Co. in Sullivan County and Southern Tier Brewing Company in Chautauqua County.

Southern Tier Brewing Company (Photo: WGRZ)





Those finalists are now invited to attend the final blind tasting event in New York City on Wednesday hosted by Cuomo. Other judges include chef Mario Batali and former Buffalo Bills star Thurman Thomas.



There are 321 microbreweries, farm breweries and restaurant breweries in New York state.

© 2017 Associated Press