5 fires overnight in Jamestown ruled arson

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. -- Jamestown Firefighters battled five successive blazes overnight Friday, all of which have been ruled as arson. Four of the fires were found in vacant structures.

Firefighters were called to the first fire at about 11:08 p.m. at 650 East 6th Street, said Jamestown Battalion Chief Andrew Finson.

They arrived to find flames at a vacant, two-story building heavily-involved.

Just over an hour later, at 12:18 a.m., there was a report of another structure fire at 220 Crossman Street. The two-story home was fully engulfed in flames when Jamestown Fire Department crews arrived on the scene, Finson said. It was also vacant.

Then around 1:10 a.m., they were called to a large pile of debris on fire in the area of 30 West 11th Street.

Finson said it looked to be a garage that had recently been torn down. They were able to break an engine away from battling the fire at Crossman to work on putting out the burning debris.

Not long after starting to put out the burning debris, officials noticed another house fire at a vacant house on 22 West 11th Street.

Then, at about 2:07 a.m., there was yet another vacant house fire at 33 West 10th Street. Flames could be seen coming through the roof of this structure.

Mutual aid was called to help with putting out the later fires, Finson said. He added he is grateful since they ran out of crews and supplies at one point during the busy night. Assisting fire departments include Falconer, Celoron, Fluvanna, and Lakewood Village.

All of the fires were put out by about 5 a.m. Saturday with the help of the responding agencies, and only one firefighter sustained a minor finger injury, Finson said. There were no other injuries reported.

The cause of each fire is still under investigation, but all five have been ruled as arson. The Jamestown Fire Department is investigating the East 6th Street, Crossman Street and West 10th Street fires. The county fire department is investigating the West 11th Street fire and the debris fire. The fire department has determined what may have been used to start the fires, but it is not being released at this time.

The Jamestown Police Department and the Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team are assisting in the investigation. The connection and a possible motive for the fires are not known at this time.

