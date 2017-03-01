$44 million in new broadband grants

Vermont: How to write a cover letter? (Credit: AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. – Governor Cuomo announces a second round of broadband access grants for Western New Yorkers.

Governor Andrew Cuomo isn’t slowing down his efforts in implementing his $500 million dollar Broadband Program. The program is designed to provide New York State grant funding to support projects that will deliver high-speed internet access to all areas of the state with the goal of having statewide broadband access to all of the state by the end of 2018.

Round 2 of the program was awarded and will allow high-speed internet access to more than 15,000 homes and businesses in Western New York.

Alleghany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Erie counties are a part of the program’s statewide $44 million dollar second installment.

"These awards will provide homes and businesses with access to the high-speed internet required to participate and succeed in the modern economy, and are a major step toward broadband for all in New York,” Governor Cuomo said.

Through both rounds of the program, a total of $268 million dollars has been invested. Granting internet access to over 89,000 homes and businesses and a total of 54 projects. $55.2 million dollars, of the $268 million dollar total, will be invested in Western New York.

Governor Cuomo also said that, "Broadband is today what electricity was nearly a century ago – essential to creating economic opportunity, driving innovation and an absolute necessity for our way of life.”

Round 3 of the program is currently being finalized and is expected to launch in 30 days. The third installment of the program will seek to complete the program’s goal of bringing high-speed internet access to the rest of New York State.

