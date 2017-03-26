4-year-old struck by vehicle, critically hurt

WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle on Grant Street Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Grant Street.

A vehicle was traveling North on Grant when the 4-year-old boy ran out between two parked cars. The vehicle then struck him.

The child was taken to Women and Children's Hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.

Police have not released the names of anyone involved, and say no charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

Buffalo Police continue to investigate the incident.

