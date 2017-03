BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police are searching for a missing four-year-old girl.

Police say Mireya Houston was last seen Thursday on Best Street near Main Street. They believe she is in the company of Mikesha Lawson.

Lawson is her mother and her custodial rights were removed Thursday by court order.

Anyone with any information about their whereabouts should call 911.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV