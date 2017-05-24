4 arrested in Erie County Sheriff protest

Protestors gather in the Erie County Holding Center lobby. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Four people were arrested Wednesday morning as they protested Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard.

The protesters were inside the Erie County Holding Center lobby holding signs and shouting. About a dozen or so people protested before deputies showed up and asked them to take their protest outside. Most everyone left the lobby, except four people holding a large sign who sat down on the lobby floor.

Sheriff Howard came under fire recently for speaking while in his Sheriff's uniform in front of the pro-Trump "Spirit of America" rally where some rally-goers brought confederate flags.

County's Ethics Board says Sheriff Howard did not violate the county ethics code by attending the rally last April.

Protests are expected to continue throughout the day.

