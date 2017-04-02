39-year-old man, dog killed in Jamestown fire

Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. -- Jamestown Police say a 39-year-old man and his dog have died in a fire early Sunday morning on Myrtle Street.

The Jamestown Fire department responded to the residence in the 100 block of Myrtle at about 1:04 a.m. Smoke was reported in the area.

When they arrived, firefighters found there was smoke in the building's upper apartment. They broke into the apartment and found a 39-year-old man and his dog inside, unconscious.

Jamestown Fire and Alstar Ambulance first responders tried to resuscitate the man and the dog.

However, the man was taken to Woman's Christian Association Hospital in Jamestown, where he was pronounced dead. The dog also died as a result of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental, from unattended food being left on a stove in the apartment.

The 39-year-old man's name is not being released at this time.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV