31-year-old man charged with alleged rape

Michael Read , WGRZ 11:47 PM. EDT March 13, 2017

WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- David Moretto was arrested by the West Seneca Police Family Offense Unit for engaging in unwanted sex with an underage female over the past 2 years.  

Moretto was charged with second degree rape, criminal sexual act and child endangerment.  
 
Moretto was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center on $20,000 bail, where he is scheduled to return to West Seneca Justice Court Tuesday. 
 

