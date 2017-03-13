31-year-old man charged with alleged rape

WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- David Moretto was arrested by the West Seneca Police Family Offense Unit for engaging in unwanted sex with an underage female over the past 2 years.
Moretto was charged with second degree rape, criminal sexual act and child endangerment.
Moretto was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center on $20,000 bail, where he is scheduled to return to West Seneca Justice Court Tuesday.
