31-year-old man charged with alleged rape

David A. Moretto, West Seneca Police Provided Photo (Photo: Hazlitt, Shannon)

WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- David Moretto was arrested by the West Seneca Police Family Offense Unit for engaging in unwanted sex with an underage female over the past 2 years.

Moretto was charged with second degree rape, criminal sexual act and child endangerment.

Moretto was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center on $20,000 bail, where he is scheduled to return to West Seneca Justice Court Tuesday.

