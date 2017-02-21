$30,000 reward for bank robbers

Provided Photo

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- The FBI is offering a big reward in the search for two bank robbers in Western New York.

They say Waqar Ghumman and Mohsin Zamir robbed the Evans Bank on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda Jan. 8.

Police say they used realistic looking BB guns and got away with $80,000 dollars in cash.

Police caught the alleged getaway driver shortly after the robbery, but two suspects got away.

And they may have traveled to New York City or Pakistan.

The FBI is hoping a billboard campaign and a $30,000 reward will help catch them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 716-856-7800.

