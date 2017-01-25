$3 million set aside for Scajaquada Creek

WGRZ File Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- More money is being set aside to deal with the heavily polluted Scajaquada Creek in Buffalo.

Wednesday, city leaders announced just under $3 million will go toward the creek restoration project at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Our partners at Investigative Post have been reporting on this massive problem for just about three years.

Back in 2014, Dan Telvock reported more than a half-billion gallons of untreated sewage mixed with dirty storm water was flowing into the creek every year.

This money will address the pollution in one section of the creek in Buffalo.

There are still polluted areas in the Town of Cheektowaga and in Depew that need to be addressed.

