3 injured in head-on crash near Darien Lake

Officials on the scene of a serious head-on crash near Darien Lake. Contributor Photo/Alecia Kaus (Photo: Contributor Photo/Alecia Kaus)

CORFU, N.Y. -- Three people were hurt late Saturday night in a head-on collision near Darien Lake in Corfu, N.Y.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on Route 77, Genesee County Dispatchers say.

Two people were transported from the wreck by ambulance to a Rochester hospital, said Brian Schollard, Corfu Fire Chief. He also said he believes a person in a separate vehicle was taken by Mercy Flight to the Erie County Medical Center (ECMC).

Additional agencies were called in to help with the serious extrication of one of the people involved in the accident.

Schollard says it's not believed any of the injuries are life-threatening, but there are serious chest and bodily injuries.

No names have been released at this time.

