26th annual Pride Parade held in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The weather held out for the 26th annual Buffalo Pride Parade.

It stepped off at noon at Elmwood and Forest avenues and ended at Elmwood and Allen.

The theme of this year's parade was, "Connect."

Buffalo Police say about 10,000 people attended a festival at Canalside following the parade. The parade marks the end of Pride Week here in Buffalo.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced the City Hall Dome would be lit with rainbow colors on Sunday to recognize Pride Week.

