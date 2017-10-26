'26 Shirts' celebrates 4th anniversary

BUFFALO, NY — One of the Queen City's most popular charities is celebrating its fourth-year making a difference for Western New York families.

The Del Reid-led "26 Shirts" celebrated its fourth anniversary with a party at Hydraulic Hearth on Thursday.

26 shirts takes unique Buffalo sports designs and puts them on t-shirts. A new shirt is introduced every two weeks and for every shirt sold, a donation is made to a family or charity in need.

"We've raised over $400,000 we want to celebrate that," said Reid, the found of 26 Shirts. "We want to say thank you to everybody who has bought a shirt. They're not customers, they're partners. so we want to shake all our partners' hands and say thank you for being a part of this."

