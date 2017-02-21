26 new citizens glad to be in America

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A warehouse worker from Somalia is now a citizen of the United States and wants to improve his education and maybe work for the government.

Mahad Warsame was smiling ear-to-ear when his named was called during the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services ceremony Tuesday in Buffalo at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site.

Many of the 26 new citizens are from countries on the President's now-suspended travel ban list, which would restrict them from entering the U.S. for 90-days.

"I was scared, the fact that I'm not a citizen yet, and that at any time I can be taken back to the country that I know," said Warsame.

Rasul Khan of India also had concerns.

"After the executive order came in and I was really worried in terms of I was a green card holder and my green card was getting expired this year and then I was like, 'does it get renewed, do I get my citizenship on time?'" It worked out because he is now a citizen.

It didn't stop his children from worrying. Rida standing with her sister said: "I didn't know whether our family would be separated, my dad going back, whether we would stay here and being a Muslim too, I didn't know how that would play out."

Former Buffalo Sabre goaltender and current hockey broadcaster Martin Biron, originally of Canada, was one of the new citizens taking the oath of allegiance at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site.

For him, he can now have a voice.

"I laughed all the time saying 'I don't have a vote anywhere.' I can't vote in Canada, I'm not a resident. I couldn't vote in the US, I'm not a citizen," he said.

Federal Judge Leslie Foschio gave practical advice on being a good citizen.

"If you see some wrongdoing going on, report it. Take care of your property and your children," Foschio said.

One person who did not want to talk on camera said becoming a U.S. citizen gave him assurance that he won't be deported at a time when there is so much uncertainty in Washington.

An advocate group for immigrants and refugees says those groups are having a big impact in the city of Buffalo.

The International Institute of Buffalo put out a year-long study that says foreign-born Buffalonians contributed more than $3 billion dollars to the local economy in 2014.

They say those residents grew the population of the city when it would have otherwise shrunk, while raising total housing values almost a billion dollars since 2000.

And they say their role in the workforce helped create or keep more than 3,100 manufacturing jobs here that would have moved elsewhere or vanished.







