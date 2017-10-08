25th annual Walk to Remember

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY — Western New York families are turning their grief into hope for others.

Dozens walked together at the Cheektowaga Town Park on Sunday to raise money for the Walk to Remember.

For 25 years, The Western New York Perinatal Bereavement Network Walk hosts the event in October to help celebrate Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and hosts over 700 people annually.

Last year, the event raised $25,000 to help cover memorial services.

