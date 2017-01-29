23rd Penguin Run held in Amherst

WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington

AMHERST, N.Y. -- About 600 runners braved chilly 20 degree temperatures Sunday for a run with a cause: the 23rd annual Penguin Run.

The event helps raise money for the Cradle Beach Camp, an organization which serves around 1,200 kids with special needs each year with several programs, including a summer camp and a program in Buffalo Schools called Project SOAR, said event organizer and Cradle Beach Director of Strategic Advancement Sue Navarro.

"Without that money, we wouldn't be able to provide services to some of the kids," she said.

She also said it meant a lot to see so many dedicated runners out on a such a brisk day to support Cradle Beach and its programs.

"People in this area love to support Cradle Beach," she said. "It means a tremendous amount to get this many people out in 20 degree weather. We truly appreciate it."

