Hockey game benefits lieutenant with cancer

A photo from the 2017 charity ice hockey game Saturday featuring the Town of Tonawanda Police Department and Ellwood Volunteer Fire Company facing off. WGRZ Photo/Jim Gibbons

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Town of Tonawanda Police Department and the Ellwood Volunteer Fire Company faced off in an annual charity hockey game Saturday afternoon.

The event was held at Lincoln Arena in the Town of Tonawanda.

Each year, the game helps raise money for a charity or individual in need.

The game this year benefited Town of Tonawanda Police Lieutenant Thomas Diehl, an 11-year department veteran who is battling a rare form of cancer.

Diehl, 33, has been out of work since April 2016. Although event admission Saturday was free, donations were accepted.

The hockey event Saturday fit aspects of Lt. Diehl's past, including being assistant coach of the 2016 State Champion Kenmore East Bulldogs Ice Hockey Team and Vice President of the Town of Tonawanda Lightning Hockey Association.

