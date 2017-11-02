Buffalo on pace for one of wettest years on record

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

Like many days so far in 2017, Thursday started off soggy. Most places in Western New York picked up close to a half an inch of rain.

Officially, 0.66" was measured at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga, bringing the running total for 2017 to 41.05". The average rainfall for an entire year at that gauge is 40.48". Even if November and December bring just "average" rainfall (4.02" and 3.90" respectively), that would put us on pace for the fifth wettest year on record.

However two years in that top 5 list, 1878 with 60.24" and 1885 with 52.36" were not recorded at the current site because the Buffalo Airport didn't exist yet. If you disregard those two years and only count rainfall measurements from the airport, 2017 may be at least the third wettest since record keeping began in July of 1943.

The wettest year recorded at the airport was 1977 with 53.55". The next couple of weeks look mild but unsettled leaving plenty of opportunity to add more rain to the bucket.

