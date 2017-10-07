WGRZ
2017 Fall Festival in Ellicottville

Joshua Robinson, WGRZ 5:50 PM. EDT October 07, 2017

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY - Tens of thousands of people flooded Ellicottville for one of the largest and longest-running fall festivals in Western New York. 

The 42nd annual Ellicottville Fall Festival is in full effect this weekend, as the vilalge transforms into a hub of unique foods, fine arts and live entertainment.

For a full list of the Fall Festival the remaining festivities, visit the festival's website.

