BUFFALO, N.Y. -- This weekend is a great time to check out some sweet wheels in downtown Buffalo for the 2017 Buffalo Motorama.

The event runs Friday to Sunday at the Buffalo Convention Center and features a wide variety of vehicles, including classics and hot rods.



