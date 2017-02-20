2-year-old boy placed in child protective custody

(Photo: KGW Sky8)

PORTLAND, Ore. – River, the 2-year-old boy who was found early Saturday morning in Northeast Portland, has been placed in child protective custody "out of concern for the child's welfare and safety at home," Portland police said.

The child is receiving treatment in a Portland hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and exposure to cold temperatures.

Police said the Oregon Department of Human Services is involved in the investigation and there will be a court hearing Tuesday to determine the next steps in the case.

"It's harsh," said Aaron Schomaker, River's father, of his son being placed in protective custody. "Kids get out. He hadn't been able to reach the front door handle before now. We have a lot of child proofing to do."

KGW looked at the criminal records of the parents. Schomaker pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor DUII charge in 2012. He has also had eight parking violations. The mother, Hollian R. Markusen, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor DUII charge in 2013. In addition, she has had four driving violations and six parking citations, but nothing since 2013.

River was reported missing early Saturday morning in Northeast Portland.

Markusen said she woke up Saturday morning and River was no longer in bed with her or at home in the 1700 block of Northeast 67th Avenue. She reported River missing at around 6 a.m.

Officers, including a K-9 unit, searched the neighborhood with Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue personnel.

A K-9 team from Mountain Wave Search & Rescue ended up finding River in a nearby blackberry bush at around 11:30 a.m.

Watch: Sky 8 overhead as officers find missing boy

