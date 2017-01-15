2 The Outdoors: WNY's Wonderful Winter

WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- When the snow flies and the temperatures drop, most of us have the urge to stay inside.

But if you do that there are a lot of incredible things you'll miss.

2 On Your Side Photojournalist Terry Belke takes us to some of those places as we head 2 the Outdoors.

It's almost impossible to be bored in the winter in New York State. Our region has a wealth of fascinating places to experience when the ice and snow has us in their grasp. You don't have to go far either. The Tifft Nature Preserve in Buffalo is a familiar locale that takes on a new life in the winter.

"You can ski here, you can snowshoe here, we rent show shoes if there's six inches or more," says David Spiering of the Tifft Nature Preserve. "It's a great time to see wildlife. You can see the deer really well. A lot of our resident birds like chickadees, Northern Cardinals, all our woodpeckers are around year-round."

You might also take a drive along the lakeshore. The winter sculpts a different face on Lake Erie. Its liquid landscape becomes decidedly terrestrial.

Evangola State Park is a prime location to explore Lake Erie's "ice volcanoes," a sight unique to the eastern ends of the Great Lakes.

"We've had them some years as high as forty to fifty feet high," says Dave McQuay, a New York State Parks Environmental Educator.

Or you can get ambitious and take a little drive. Beaver Meadow Audubon Center in North Java is a peaceful white haven that offers a blanket of solitude for those who hike its wintry trails.

There's a number of bonuses to getting outdoors in the winter -- the physical exercise is exhilarating and great for the heart. Wildlife are easier to see through bare trees and brush. And there's the solitude. Less crowds mean a peaceful and quiet experience no matter where you go, but you'll miss it all if you never leave the house.

"It feels like you are in a whole other world," says Naturalist Mark Carra from the Beaver Meadow Audubon Center. "You lose all the fear that you have. You lose the anxiety that you feel when there's a lot going on, and you get to observe some of the most beautiful things you can imagine."

