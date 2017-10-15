BUFFALO, NY — 2 The Outdoors will host its 11th Environmental Forum at the Tifft Nature Preserve on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The evening's topic is "What happens when animals are injured?" Doors open at 7 p.m. and the forum begins at 7:30 p.m. at Tifft at 1200 Fuhrmann Blvd.

Speaking at the forum will be Judy Seiler and Marianne Hites from Messinger Woods Wildlife Center, Loretta Jones and Tanya Lowe from Hawk Creek Wildlife Center, Bob Humbert from AWARE and their animal ambassadors.

"This is a great opportunity, not only to meet some great animal ambassadors, but also their caregivers, who give up so much of their lives — time, money and effort — for no return other than being a good person and helping these injured animals," 2 The Outdoors producer Terry Belke said.

