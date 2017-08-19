WGRZ
2 Pack A Backpack has another successful year

August 19, 2017

BUFFALO, NY — Volunteers joined the Boys and Girls Club of Buffalo today to start stuffing more than 2,500 backpacks with school supplies for area children in need.

2 On Your Side once again worked with the Boys and Girls Club to collect donated school supplies to pack into backpacks.

This year, the 2 Pack a Backpack donation drive was held Friday at nine Walmart locations.

