2 Pack-A-Backpack has another successful year

2 Pack a Backpack (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY — Volunteers joined the Boys and Girls Club of Buffalo today to start stuffing more than 2,500 backpacks with school supplies for area children in need.

2 On Your Side once again worked with the Boys and Girls Club to collect donated school supplies to pack into backpacks.

This year, the 2 Pack a Backpack donation drive was held Friday at nine Walmart locations.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV