2 Pack a Backpack 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- While Western New Yorkers are still enjoying the heat of summer, the time for kids to return to school is approaching quickly.

2 On Your Side is again working with the Boys and Girls Club of Buffalo to collect donated school supplies to pack into backpacks that are then given to area children in need.

This year, the 2 Pack a Backpack donation drive is being held Friday at nine Walmart locations. Donations can be dropped off at any one of them from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Locations include the Walmart stores on: Sheridan Drive in Amherst; Transit Road in Williamsville; Walden Ave in Cheektowaga; Southwestern Boulevard in Hamburg; Transit Road in Lancaster; Niagara Falls Boulevard in North Tonawanda; Military Road in Niagara Falls; Transit Road in Lockport; and Cascade Drive in Springville.

The event headquarters will be at the Walmart at 3290 Sheridan Drive in Amherst.

Last year, enough supplies were collected to fill about 3,200 backpacks.

