2 On Your Side Joins Make a Difference Day

WEST SENECA , NY - Members of the 2 On Your Side team joined thousands across the country on Saturday who gave back to their communities for Make A Difference Day.

Since 1992, the event has been one of the biggest days of help for nonprofit groups, charities and other causes nationwide who rely on community support to survive.

For 2 On Your Side volunteers, Saturday morning brought with it a trip to Kids Escaping Drugs for some landscaping work at the West Seneca Renaissance campus.

Yes, the improvements would welcome a nice first impression for visitors, but Director of Development Suzanne D'Amico says these projects can make a huge difference for the adolescents they house who are struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

"We do have children who live here every day, and I think it's important for us to make their house a home while they're staying here. And it should look warm and inviting, and happy place," said D'Amico. "This is where they're getting their lives back together, and we want to contribute to that in any way that we can."

Kids Escaping Drugs holds 62 beds for adolescents in need, one of many worthwhile nonprofits who received help throughout the day on Saturday.

But another important event coincided with Make A Difference Day, hosted annually by the New York Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day invited members of local Western New York communities to drive through 30 different sites and dispose of their unneeded prescription drugs.

Greg Yensan, the Supervisory Special Agent for the DEA, says a lot of people don't know how to effectively get rid of their unused or expired prescription drugs, but this event provides them an avenue of safety, quickness, and anonymity.

"Our role is to arrest drug dealers and enforce federal drug laws, but this is an event where it can help this epidemic, where people turn in their pills so they can't be put in the hands of other people that may get addicted to these drugs," said Yensan."They could be at other things today, but it's a great thing that they're stepping out and turning in their pills."