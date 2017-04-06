2 On Your Side Celebrates KED Day

Kids Escaping Drugs (Photo: Kids Escaping Drugs)

BUFFALO, N.Y - Friday on Channel Two News First at Five, 5:30, and Six, join us as we celebrate Kids Escaping Drugs Day.

During our newscasts, we'll be live from KED's Renaissance Campus in West Seneca, sharing stories about the good work that's done there, helping young people overcome drug and alcohol abuse. You be able to call in and donate to help KED too.

The number to call to make a donation is 716-822-2220. KED's Helpline is 716-827-9462.

