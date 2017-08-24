WGRZ
2 officers, 1 civilian injured in early AM crash

WGRZ 9:31 AM. EDT August 24, 2017

BUFFALO, NY - Two Buffalo Police officersand one civilian were injured Thursday morning in an early morning car accident.

Officials say the accident occurred around 2:20am, at the intersection of Bailey Avenue and Doat Street.

Both officers were transported to Erie County Medical Center; one was treated and released, while the other is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.  The condition of the civillian is unknown at this time. 

The cause of the accident is still  being investigated. No names are being released at this time. 

