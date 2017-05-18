2 men get probation for deaths of 2 boys swept over falls

New York State Park Police and NYSP are searching for two young boys who went over the lower falls at Letchworth State Park. (Photo: NYSP)

WARSAW, N.Y. (AP) - Two men have been sentenced to five years' probation for the deaths of two young brothers under their watch who fell over a 70-foot waterfall at Letchworth State Park in western New York.



The men, 32-year-old Chad Staley and 34-year-old Tyler Jennings, were in charge of a group of five boys ages 5 to 12 that left a designated trail to get a better look at the falls in June. The children and both men were swept over the falls.



Two brothers from Brockport, 6-year-old Preston Giangregorio and his 9-year-old brother, Dylan, were killed.



Staley and Jennings pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in February. They had faced a maximum sentence of 1 1/3 to four years in prison. They were sentenced on Wednesday in Wyoming County Court.

