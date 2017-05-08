2 Investigates: Ambulance took 9 min.

WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- 2 On Your Side has discovered what appears to have been a delay in getting an ambulance to the scene of a shooting that involved a Buffalo Police Officer being struck by gunfire Sunday.

The first call for an ambulance came in at 5:14 in the evening.

A.M.R, the ambulance company, confirmed that.

The dispatch audio shows it was more than 9 minutes before the ambulance got on scene to treat Officer Joseph Acquino, the officer who was shot and is recovering at ECMC.

A firefighter on scene could be heard asking about the status of the ambulance.

A.M.R. claims the ambulance responded in 7 minutes, 36 seconds, even though the audio recordings show otherwise.

2 On Your Side has asked the company for more information, which they say we could get that information as early as Tuesday.



We will update this story as soon as that information becomes available.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV